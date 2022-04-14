Be on the lookout: A wallaby is missing from the Memphis Zoo after flash flooding Wednesday

The Zoo said after flash flooding in the KangaZoo exhibit, a wallaby was unaccounted for and now the search is on.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is asking everyone to be on the lookout after a wallaby went missing during Wednesday’s storms.

Zoo officials said there was flash flooding in the KangaZoo exhibit and Lick Creek that runs around the exhibit overflowed. They said staff started evacuating the animals and relocating them to the animal hospital, but one wallaby was missing.

The zoo says wallabies are smaller than kangaroos, and while gentle, they can be skiddish.

If spotted, do not approach. Call the Memphis Zoo at 901-333-6500. Please include where and the time of the sighting.

The Memphis Zoo said Memphis Police are assisting with the search.