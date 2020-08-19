x
Memphis Zoo offers "Ed-ZOO-crates" to explore wildlife & nature from home or classroom

The Ed-ZOO-crates are boxes filled with activities, and offer interactive livestreams with Zoo team members.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo’s Education Team wants to help all zoo fans celebrate science and explore nature with Ed-ZOO-Crates.

Ed-ZOO-Crates are shipped to your door and are filled with a variety of activities, supplies and instructions for one of a kind fun. Each box is themed to help you purchase the one that is best for you. Each box is designed for up to two participants. 

“Our mission is to create adventures and save wildlife and Ed-ZOO-Crates are the perfect opportunity to create those adventures and learn about wildlife all from the comfort of your home or classroom,” said Director of Education, Christina Dembiec.   

Each box purchase also includes an interactive livestream with Zoo team members. Hop on Zoom as we introduce you to animal visitors, explore behind the scenes, and dive deeper into the hands-on activities included in your box.

Supplemental videos on our Memphis Zoo Education YouTube Channel will also be offered so the adventure can continue.

For more information on Ed-ZOO-Crates please visit our website at www.memphiszoo.org/ed-zoo-crates.
Livestream Program- September 17th 1pm CST To help celebrate Amazon rainforest awareness, celebrated on September 5th, we invite you to explore the wonders in this box. You can test your knowledge on rainforest residents, like jaguars and frogs, and rainforest resources, like sustainable palm oil and more.
