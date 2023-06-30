Double the fun! Memphis Zoo reveals genders of two new Sumatran Tiger cubs

The Zoo held a gender reveal Friday, June 30, 2023, for its two new Sumatran tiger cubs, after they recently had their first veterinary exam.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s official! The Memphis Zoo announced Friday the newest additions to its tiger family are brother and sister.

The Zoo held a gender reveal Friday, June 30, 2023, for its two new Sumatran tiger cubs, after they recently had their first veterinary exam.

The Memphis Zoo’s female 8-and-a-half-year-old Sumatran tiger, Dari, gave birth to two the brother and sister cubs on May 5, 2023.

The Zoo said Sumatran tigers are one of the most critically endangered subspecies of tigers, and the last time they had tiger cubs in Memphis was more than 25 years ago in April of 1998. The zoo said the mother of those cubs was Dari’s grandmother. The Memphis Zoo also has a male Sumatran tiger named Gusti, who is almost 6.

Next up, what should they be named? The zoo said they’ll be asking for suggestions soon.

Mem Zoo Cubs: Gender Reveal 🐯🐯 Posted by Memphis Zoo on Friday, June 30, 2023