Bonding time | Taking a stroll around the Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Some Memphians have been taking a stroll at the zoo for quality bonding time with their kids.

They are part of the Memphis Zoo Stroll and took ABC24 Photojournalist Shiela Whaley along to check it out.

“What we love about zoo strolls is that we get to get here before the zoo is open and have the place to ourselves,” said mom Rebekah Olsen.

“We can come earlier in the morning before it gets too hot,” said mom Abigail Lueders.

Zoo Stroll is a fun and interactive program designed for a 1:1 ratio of 1 stroller + 1 caregiver.

“The zoo stroll is a program where parents can come in with their toddlers and strollers and we get to stroll around the zoo before the zoo opens. It starts at 8 a.m. and ends at nine,” said Bethany Overman, Education Specialist at the Memphis Zoo.

The zoo said the program takes place outdoors, rain or shine, and includes a visit to a different area of the Zoo and a greeting from one of the animal ambassadors for each session.

“The kids seem to love it. I always give them time to get up and get out of their strollers. And kind of run around and be kids. And we can do that especially because the zoo is not open,” said Overman.

“We get to learn all of these fascinating things that if coming to the zoo normally we wouldn’t outright know,” said mom Zanethia Barnett. “We get someone who explains all these cool things about the animals.”

“Another good thing that they get to do is to meet an ambassador animal from one of our interpreters here at the zoo,” said Overman. “We have a whole animal collection that is trained to meet people. So they get to see them one on one and get that interaction with them.”

“Being able to interact with the zookeeper, our kids really enjoyed that,” said mom Abigail Lueders.

It’s not just for kids in a stroller, but also anyone, any age, including in a wheelchair. They said it’s a nice way to beat the crowds and get a personal educator with your small group.

“I get to meet other moms which is so, so helpful as a new mom, to make friends,” said Olsen.

“I would tell those parents that know nothing about zoo strolls that they should experience it,” said Barnett.

Monday was the last Zoo Stroll of the season, but it will start back up in August – once every two weeks.