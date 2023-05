The zoo said baby bongo Birch was born Wednesday, April 26, to parents Cara and Franklin.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Meet the newest addition to the Memphis Zoo family.

The zoo said baby bongo Birch was born Wednesday, April 26, 2023, to parents Cara and Franklin.

Weighing in at 61 lbs., birch can be seen with his family in the African Veldt area of the zoo.

Zookeepers said bongo are large antelope that live in the forests of central and western Africa, and eat leaves, roots, grasses, and bark. They said the baby was named Birch as a nod to that diet.