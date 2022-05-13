It's a family reunion of sorts | Memphis Zoo welcomes new jaguar

Arizona is a 9-year-old female jaguar and joins male jaguar Diego in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has welcomed a new member to its family. Arizona is a 9-year-old female jaguar and joins male jaguar Diego in Memphis.

Now here’s where it gets interesting. Arizona was born to mom Nayla at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle. Nayla is also mom to Inka – Arizona’s sister and Diego’s mom. Which makes Arizona Diego’s aunt.

Arizona joins the Memphis Zoo from the San Antonio Zoo, where she has lived most of her life. She was also part of the species survival plan for jaguars, and became a mom to two cubs in 2016.

Zookeepers said Arizona looks a lot like her nephew Diego and there’s definitely a family resemblance. They said she is darker than Diego and generally more relaxed and methodical. They said she settled in quickly after her arrival in April. They also said like Diego, Arizona loves to fish.

Zookeepers said Arizona likes to nap a lot, but if she thinks no one is looking, she’ll play with a ball or shred cardboard boxes.

Arizona is now part of the family in the Cat Country exhibit.

About Jaguars (From the Memphis Zoo)

Jaguars are the only big cat living in the Americas and is the third largest cat in the world. They are typically found in tropical rainforests but can be found in the savannas and grasslands as well. Jaguars have the most powerful jaw of any big cat. They use this to hunt tough prey, such as turtles, caiman, tortoises, and armadillo. Jaguars are listed as Near Threatened and have lost about 4 million square miles of habitat since the 20th century.