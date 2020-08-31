You can now celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or other special day with a "Wildlife Wish" from the Memphis Zoo

Prices start at $25 for the special messages.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo Education Team is excited to announce yet another way to the bring the zoo to you!

The team recently launched “Wildlife Wishes” featuring Memphis Zoo animal ambassadors and their Interpreters. More than a dozen animals, from reptiles to birds to mammals, are available to choose from and each animal comes with a very special conservation message too.

"Connecting people with wildlife is very important to us and this is a way to help celebrate with our zoo fans and teach them about our incredible animal ambassadors, said Animal Interpreter Bella Corley.

You can send “Wildlife Wishes” for a special celebration like a birthday, anniversary or just because. “A lot of people are having to celebrate things virtually. This is a great way to send a message to friends and family. This is also an opportunity to see animals that you may not get to see during your regular zoo visits,” said Director of Education Christina Dembiec.

To learn more about “Wildlife Wishes” please visit memphiszoo.org/wildlife-wishes.