Memphis Zoo continues their conservation work to save severely endangered frog

The zoo joined others to released 517 dusky gopher frogs near Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Memphis Zoo is making momentous strides to save the critically endangered dusky gopher frog.

In September, Memphis Zoo along with Dallas Zoo and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo released 517 dusky gopher frogs into the Ward Bayou Wildlife Management Area near Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

This is the fourth and last release for 2020. The releases took place between June and September.

In total, 3,210 juvenile frogs and tadpoles were released. This number represents contributions from breeding programs at Memphis Zoo (2,434), Detroit Zoo (151), Omaha (246), and Dallas (379).

This year is particularly significant because it is the largest number released by far and because it was the first time any dusky gopher frogs bred naturally in captivity. Researchers had been using in vitro fertilization to breed the frogs.

The release program is going on its fourth year.

This project would not be possible without our partners at U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Mississippi Department of Parks and Wildlife, Army Corps of Engineers, The Nature Conservancy, and Detroit, Dallas, and Omaha zoos.

Memphis Zoo’s department of Conservation and Research has been working to breed dusky gopher frogs in captivity since 2005.

ABOUT DUSKY GOPHER FROGS

The dusky gopher frog is a mid-sized, stocky, frog. Its back is covered with dark spots and warts, and ranges from black to brown or gray in color. Typically found in southern Mississippi, these frogs prefer to be in stump holes or burrows. The male's call has been compared to the sound of human snoring.

