Animals

Celebrate fall at the Memphis Zoo with the first-ever Zootoberfest

The new event runs every Saturday and Sunday in October except Halloween.
Credit: Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is celebrating fall with its first ever Zootoberfest.

The new event runs every Saturday and Sunday in October from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., excluding Halloween on October 31st.

Zootoberfest brings a bit of Germany to the Mid-South. You can buy a commemorative Zoo stein for some German brews while enjoying a day at the zoo. And Mid-South breweries will have their specialty Oktoberfest beers available. And for those who prefer non-alcoholic drinks, there will be draft root beer and root beer floats.

