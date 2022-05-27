'Metamorphosis' | butterfly exhibit re-opens at the Memphis Zoo

Whether families decide to trek to the Zoo through Memorial Day weekend or wait until free Tuesdays, the Metamorphosis butterfly exhibit has now re-opened.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A seasonal exhibit has just re-opened at The Memphis Zoo. “Metamorphosis: The Butterfly Effect” is as butterfly exhibit that features hundreds of native butterflies within a colorful “pollinator garden.”

This is the third time the zoo has opened this exhibit since the 90s.

Steve Reichling is Director of Conservation & Research at the Memphis Zoo. He has worked at the Zoo for 44 years and a genus of primitive spiders (Reichlingia) is named in his honor.

“This is, I think, the most relaxing, most spiritual filling exhibit in the zoo,” he said of the re-opened butterfly exhibit. “It just feels awesome to come in here and see the slow-motion movement of the butterflies. You can approach them very closely if you like. It’s almost hypnotizing to be in here.”

Metamorphosis literally defines the various life stages of butterflies as creatures. The zoo aims to teach guests about the “important history and plight” of butterfly conservation that takes place around the globe. The phenomenon known as the “annual monarch migration” is part of the Zoo’s teachings at this re-opened exhibit.