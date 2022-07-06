Amid sweltering heat, a Mid-South animal shelter is asking for help to buy A/C unit for their kennel, which lacks one

The Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter said they need as much as $15,000 to get an A/C unit to cool down their hot dogs and cats.

SENATOBIA, Miss — A Mid-South animal shelter needs help purchasing an air conditioning unit for one of their buildings, and they're asking for donations from the community.

The Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter said Tuesday that they need as much as $15,000 to purchase a system, and said many of their animals are suffering amid record heat.

"It's so hot, we have dogs laying on the concrete floor when we close up, just panting," said Kris Robinson, the director of the shelter. "We have industrial fans for our buildings, and we try to mist down the dogs with a water hose, but it's not enough."

Robinson said the shelter reached out to the city of Senatobia and Tate County to address the issue, but their funding, which is equally given by the city and the county, only covers pet food and the salaries of the four employees there.

According to Robinson, the committee responsible for funding the shelter recently increased their funding for other improvements, so she wanted to reach out to the community for help before trying to ask for more government funding.

Robinson said those interested in donating can send money to the shelter's PayPal link.