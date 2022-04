If you're missing your pink pork chop, it's at the Bartlett Animal Shelter at 5520 Shelter Run Ln.

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The folks at Bartlett Animal Control picked up a pig roaming around the Highplains area on Thursday and are now looking for its owner.

The Bartlett Police Department said if you're missing your pink pork chop, it's at the Bartlett Animal Shelter at 5520 Shelter Run Ln.

If it's yours, Bartlett police said to call the shelter at 901-385-6484.