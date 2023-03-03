MPD mourns death of retired Mounted Patrol member Cash's Secret Rebel

MPD said Cash’s Secret Rebel, known as Cash, passed away Feb. 21, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is mourning the death of one of its retired Mounted Patrol horses.

Cash served MPD for may years as a member of the department’s Mounted Patrol, patrolling Beale Street on many Friday and Saturday nights. Cash also served at the funeral for fallen MPD Officer Martoiya Lang who was shot and killed in 2012.

Cash retired in 2014 and lived near Somerville, Tennessee, before being rehomed and moving in with Sgt. Lancaster.

From MPD: “Cash came home with Sgt. Lancaster and got the new barn name Johnny to ward off any bad omens from his previous home (old wives’ tale in the horse world). Johnny (Cash) lived with several new horse friends, rode the trails, and enjoyed life. His old partner Officer Jones even got to see and ride him one last time before his death on February 21, 2023.

Rest easy old man. Thank you for your service.”