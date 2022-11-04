National association names MAS employee 'Animal Control Officer of the Year'

Memphis Animal Shelter officer Lawrence Higginbottom holds one of only seven awards announced by the National Animal Care & Control Association for 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Animal Care & Control Association (NACA), who holds awards for those who are in the animal care and control field, have named a Memphian as their "Animal Control Officer of the Year."

Memphis Animal Shelter (MAS) officer Lawrence Higginbottom holds the award, one of seven awards announced total by NACA in 2022.

Jerrica Owen is the NACA Executive Director.

“Officer Lawrence Higginbottom is a shining example of what an Animal Services Officer should be in a progressive animal services agency,” Owen said. “NACA is proud to recognize an officer who so enthusiastically embraces the lifesaving elements of community-supported sheltering, like reuniting pets with their families in the field whenever possible.”