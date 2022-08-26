Celebrate National Dog Day by adopting or fostering a new friend

MAS is in desperate need of people to come in and adopt or foster, so they are holding a name your price special until the end of August.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s National Dog Day, and over at Memphis Animal Services, they are hoping folks stop on in to find a new furry best friend.

“National dog day is a great day for us to celebrate the animals that enrich our lives,” said Alexis Pugh, Director of Memphis Animal Services. “There’s no better way to celebrate that adopting or fostering one of the hundreds of dogs that are currently in our care.”

“Unfortunately, 2022 has proven to be probably our most challenging year yet. Right now, we’re upside down,” said Pugh. “Right now, we have more dogs coming in then going out, and the only answer at a certain threshold is euthanasia. And so every single day we’re struggling to find enough kennel space in our facility."

Adoption fees usually run $20-$80 and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, collar/leash, customized ID tags, FeLV test for cats, and heartworm test and treatment medications if needed for dogs. For August, adopters get all of that, and can pay what they want.

“The sad reality today is that we are dangerously close every day to having to make the unthinkable decision of euthanizing dogs that are healthy and friendly because we run out of space,” said Pugh. “Today for example we have dogs in every single office. We have dogs and meet and greet rooms. We can never do this alone. We need you to consider adopting. If you have room in your family for another pet, and if you can’t make that permanent commitment, consider fostering.”

Want to foster but don’t have any dog supplies? MAS will help!

“The best thing about fostering is the only part of it that you need to provide is a space for the dog to hang out and some love and attention. We’re going to provide you with a crate, with all the pet food you need. Medical care continues while they’re in foster. We’ll give you toys, treats, a bed - whatever it looks like to help set you up for success to have a foster pet in your home, we’re gonna make that happen,” said Pugh.