Over two dozen dogs rescued in "Operation Infinite Hope"

The American Rescue Corps rescued 27 dogs from neglectful conditions in West Tennessee.

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Monday, Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, rescued over two dozen dogs from neglectful conditions in McKenzie, TN about two hours west of Nashville.

Emergency Medical Services and authorities had been at the property in the past week for a medical emergency and were concerned for the animals' welfare. All of the rescued dogs were surrendered by the residents of the property.

Upon arrival, responders found 24 dogs running loose inside the home that was covered with feces on the floor and high ammonia levels in the air. There were two dogs living under the house in the crawl space and one was loose in the backyard.

Because of the lack of care and the inhumane living conditions, the animals were found suffering from a range of medical issues. Most of them were underweight and it is suspected that at three are pregnant.

“We are grateful that law enforcement reached out for assistance for these animals who desperately need medical care and attention,” said Tim Woodward, ARC’s Executive Director. And it’s appropriate we are here assisting this community on this day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

ARC has taken all of the animals to ARC's Rescue Operation Center in Lebanon, TN. Each dog is receiving veterinary care until they can be matched and transported to trusted shelter and rescue partner organizations.

For people that would like to foster or adopt any of these animals, ARC will publish its list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the animals are transferred to these groups.