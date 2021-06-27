Pet show and beauty contest hosted by The Arc Mid-South and Paul Mitchell School

The purpose was to raise money for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Pet owners had the “paw-fect” opportunity to get some glamorized pictures of their pets for a good cause Sunday afternoon.

The Arc Mid-South partnered with Paul Mitchell School to host a pet show and beauty contest. There were prizes for best dressed pet and best owner and pet costume from local pet stores and Paul Mitchell's own line of pet products. The purpose was to raise money for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We're very appreciative of everyone who came out. Our heart is with Paul Mitchell. They always partner with us on these special events, and we love the people who come out and show their support for The Arc and our programs,” explained Lee Southard with The Arc Mid-South.

The Arc Mid-South is a nonprofit and the leading special needs institution in Memphis. They offer job readiness and placements, GEDs, summer camps, and help individuals become independent members of society.

Posted by The Arc Mid-South on Sunday, June 27, 2021