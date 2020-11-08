It is a like a reading paw-ty. Local kids read books to the animals.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County not only rescues animals, but it also helps local kids. Their program, Rescue Readers, draws quite the listener.

Sometimes the noisiest listener can actually be the quietest comfort. That’s what local kids discover when the student becomes the teacher. It has a "ruff" crowd.

“The shelter can be a very hectic and loud environment. It can be stressful sometimes for dogs especially shy dogs,” said Matthew Womack, Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County Community Outreach and Education.

The Humane Society has figured out a way to calm things down with Rescue Readers.

“We wanted a way to help kids and animals connect,” said Womack.

“It can help shy animals and high energy animals be more comfortable in their kennels,” said Womack.

In return, the kids benefit as well.

“It gives kids a nonjudgmental being that they can read to and practice. It doesn’t matter if they don’t know a word or if they mispronounce something. It’s all good,” said Womack.

They are building confidence and the "ulti-mutt" behavior for adoption.

“They’re showing pictures to the animals and pointing stuff out in the book,” said Womack. “Reading out loud is important because that’s really when you can identify these are the words that I’m having trouble with. This is where I can help my child.”