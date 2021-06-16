Rescued pitbull training in East TN to become second arson detection K-9 pitbull in the U.S.

Zoey was picked up off the streets of New York City and brought to a shelter. After she was labeled unmanageable, a nonprofit started training her in law enforcement

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — A pitbull picked up off the streets of New York City is getting another chance at life, with a nonprofit at her side.

Zoey, the pitbull, is was originally dropped off at a shelter in NYC. Workers there labeled her unmanageable and said she was not a good candidate for adoption. She was sent to a rescue in Florida called Dogs Playing for Life, where workers started working to train her.

However, she still had a lot of energy and they started looking for ways she could express it in a positive way. So, they reached out to Throw Away Dogs Project to evaluate her and see if she could be trained to be a law enforcement K-9.

The nonprofit trains dogs to be K-9 units in law enforcement, donating them to police departments across the U.S. They have donated around 41 dogs so far, according to officials. They also have a Pitbull for Police program and saved five pitbulls through the program so far.

They started working to train Zoey as the second arson detection K-9 pitbull in the U.S. She was sent to Loudon, Tennessee to be trained by Justin Rigney of K9 Services Unlimited.

When she is fully trained, Zoey will be given to a fire department in need anywhere in the U.S. with the skills to tell when a fire may have been started by arson. Her training will be worth around $15,000, according to officials.