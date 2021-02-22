Shelby County firefighters save Great Dane that fell into icy pond

Shelby County firefighters are being hailed as heroes after they rescued a Great Dane who fell through an icy pond in northeast Shelby County Monday morning.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County firefighters are being hailed as heroes after they rescued a Great Dane who fell through an icy pond in northeast Shelby County Monday morning.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. near Bolton and Rosemark. The family said they had let their dogs out into the yard as usual, when one of them – a 13-year-old Great Dane, came back to the door trying to get the family’s attention. They went outside to find their 2-year-old, 120-pound Great Dane, Zoey, had fallen through the ice about 100 feet from shore.

They were not able to reach the dog themselves without being in danger, so they called 911. Shelby County firefighters Barry Daly and Jordan Owens jumped into a paddle boat and used it to get across the icy pond to Zoey. They smashed through the ice with a sledgehammer and poles and were able to grab Zoey and pull the dog into the boat and back to shore.