How you can get your pets vaccinated for rabies for free this weekend

The Shelby County Health Department is offering the free rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats and free pet license tags at a drive-thru clinic Sunday.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Folks in Shelby County can get pets vaccinated for rabies for free this Sunday, April 10, 2022.

The Shelby County Health Department is offering the free rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats and free pet license tags at the drive-thru clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday – while supplies last. It’s first come, first served with no appointments required.

The clinic is being held at the Shelby County Health Department facility at 1826 Sycamore View Road.

Here’s what’s required:

All dogs must be leashed and remain in vehicles.

All cats must be secured in crates.

Anyone in the cars must wear a mask over their nose and mouth

More than one animal is allowed, as long as all are safely contained in the vehicle.

Drivers must follow instructions and maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

The pet vaccination clinic is part of 2022 National Public Health Week.

“Protecting our pets against rabies through vaccination prevents the potential spread of rabies from pets to people,” said Dr. Michelle Taylor, Shelby County Health Department Director, in a news release. “Rabies vaccination and the registration and licensing of pets is also required by law throughout Shelby County. This drive-thru vaccination event will allow pet owners to obtain rabies vaccinations and pet licenses at no cost to them.”

For more information, call Shelby County Health Department Vector Control Program at 901-222-9725.