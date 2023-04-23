'A win-win for everyone' | Shelby County Health Department holds first pet vaccination event since COVID

Free rabies and parvovirus vaccinations for dogs and cats were offered in the first event of it's kind since COVID by the Shelby County Health Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department held a vaccination drive-through for pets on Saturday.

In an effort to do something great for the community, free rabies and parvo virus vaccinations for dogs and cats were offered. The event saw a packed house, or rather, a packed drive-through line.

Director of the Shelby County Health Department Dr. Michelle Taylor said the department had not done a pet vaccination event since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Now she said they're "back and better than ever."

"Just like it's important for us to get vaccinated, it's important for us to keep our pets vaccinated," Dr. Taylor said. "It keeps them healthy. It keeps them around in our families for much longer, and it prevents the spread of disease among our animals in the county, so it's a win-win for everyone."