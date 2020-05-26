Snakes! The slithering reptiles are seemingly everywhere

The Mid-South sees more than its fair share of snakes

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Mid-South is no stranger to wildlife animals. Every once in a while, those animals can be a little scary if they make their way too close to home. Our pals on Nextdoor have been seeing snake sightings all throughout the area. Local 24 News Reporter, Brittani Moncrease, wanted to shed some skin on it.

It is probably the last thing you want to coil with. Truth be told, it happens. A snake was found at the home of the Duckett family in Eads, right outside of Memphis.

"I went into the garage to get into my car. The snake had shed it's skin. It was attached some kind of way to my garage door, so as the door was lifting, it definitely came into my eyesight. From there, I ran," said Brenda Duckett.

Who could blame her? Believe it or not, seeing snakes in or around your home is not uncommon in the Mid-South. Our friends on Nextdoor have seen a bunch this year. We tracked down the crew who caught the Duckett's snake, Alpha Wildlife, to find out why.

"Mostly because it is going to be due to the rodent issue we have in the Mid-South. With the new construction going on around the entire city and they're cutting down trees and stuff, you're really taking away from the natural habitat of the animals," said David Parrish, Alpha Wildlife co-owner.

Snakes sniff out the rodents.

"They are a natural food source for snakes. They're going to follow the scent trail," said Parrish.

You can usually spot snakes starting around mid-spring.

"This year was a bit early," said Parrish.

They began getting their first calls in April.

"It's just the natural cycle of snakes like any other animal. Once they come out of hibernation, they're hungry. They start breeding and things of that nature," said Parrish.

If you're like our friends on Nextdoor and you see a snake, there are a few things you could do.

"The best thing to do is to keep an eye on it and call somebody like me," said Parrish. "The only other solution to get them out of the house is to get rid of the food source or seal the house, so they can't get in."

People can also use snake repellent, but Parrish said it is not 100% effective. Of course, we want to hear your stories about what is happening in your neighborhood.

Alpha Wildlife said most of the snakes people encounter at home are typically non venomous.