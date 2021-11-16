Some Helena-West Helena dogs are getting the care they needed and deserve

Dogs from the Humane Society of the Delta were transported to a humane shelter in Kentucky for care and treatment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some of the dogs rescued from a Helena-West Helena Animal Shelter are now getting the care they deserve in Kentucky. These were dogs that came from the Humane Society of the Delta, after the shelter's director was arrested on animal cruelty charges.

They arrived in Louisville Tuesday. Volunteers helped transport the animals to Kentucky in hopes for a second chance at a happy life.

"I can't even describe it. It's always such a great feeling to help these dogs. We will always miss them and we like to follow their progress. It's such a good feeling to know that they're going move on to better lives," said volunteer Karen Rossbach.