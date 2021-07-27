Tennessee horses test positive for Potomac horse fever

The department says the fever is not contagious between horses and is not a threat to human health.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials say four horses have tested positive for a bacterial illness known as Potomac horse fever.

The state Department of Agriculture says cases in Hawkins, Robertson and Sullivan counties have been confirmed in addition to a Wilson County case announced earlier this month in which the horse had to be euthanized.

State Veterinarian Samantha Beaty says transmission is preventable with vaccines and environmental management.

The fever is caused by bacteria believed to be carried by aquatic snail larvae and other organisms, including flies.

