The Memphis Zoo is mourning the loss of a beloved animal

The white Bengal tiger, Orissa, passed away Friday morning surrounded by staff that loved and cared for her.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Keepers and staff at the Memphis Zoo are mourning the loss of their white Bengal tiger, Orissa. After being diagnosed last year with squamous cell carcinoma, Orissa received attentive care from the Zoo's vet and keepers.

Unfortunately, the disease spread throughout her body and it all became too much for her. Friday morning, Orissa was humanely euthanized surrounded by keepers that loved her.