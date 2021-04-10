This week, you can bring home a furry friend and save money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Until October 10th, you can find a furry friend for your home for only a $25 adoption fee. This is a part of Memphis Animal Services ' "Empty the Shelters" promotion.

"The key here to life saving to us is that we need more people walking through our doors every day. The more people that come in to adopt or foster, the more we have a better chance of saving lives and the more animals out in the community we can help," said Alexis Pugh, MAS Director.