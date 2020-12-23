Zoo Knoxville celebrates birth of endangered mountain zebra

The foal was born to parents Lydia and Die Toekoms and is the first mountain zebra to be born in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is filled with joy after the birth of an endangered mountain zebra.

According to a release, the foal was born to parents Lydia and Die Toekoms and is the first mountain zebra to be born in Knoxville.

The foal’s gender is yet to be determined as zoo staff is giving Lydia and the baby time to bond.

Zoo Knoxville is one of only 18 zoos in the country that work with this species as part of the Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra Species Survival Plan, a collaboration of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to save them from extinction.