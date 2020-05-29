Fire Museum of Memphis will open its doors June 1st

FIRE MUSEUM REOPENS JUNE1 Monday, June 1 at 9 a.m. The Fire Museum of Memphis is a non-profit organization that exists to promote education of fire and life safety, to reduce injury, life-loss, and property-loss related to fire and to recognize and preserve the heritage of the fire service and its contribution to the community. The museum will be returning to its normal operating hours of 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Saturday. After closing in March due to COVID-19, the museum is opening back with some restrictions. “It takes approximately two hours to tour the museum,” said Kimberly Crafton, executive director. “We are limiting our capacity to 50% or no more than 80 visitors in the museum’s two buildings at one time during a two-hour period. We are very excited about reopening.” Visitors to the museum are urged to go online and purchase tickets for the admission date and time they plan to be there. This ensures that they will be able to get right in. If the museum is full, visitors will have to wait for others to exit. Tickets can be purchased on our website: www.firemuseum.com. Tickets will also be sold at the door, unless the museum is full. Visitors will have their temperature checked when they arrive. They will also be asked to wear masks while visiting the museum, except for very young children under the age of 5. New hand sanitization stations have been installed throughout the museum for guest’s safety. The museum’s gift shop will be open, however there will be only one family allowed in the shop at one time. Museum and Fire Safety personnel will be stationed throughout the museum to ensure visitors are social distancing while viewing exhibits. Exhibits and restrooms will be sanitized after visitors use them. “We are taking every precaution to make sure our visitors are safe and have an enjoyable experience while they are at the museum,” states Crafton. “We just ask that they are vigilant with their social distancing and patient with the new procedures.”