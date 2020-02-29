Woman born the year the Titanic sank celebrates 108th birthday

Margaret Broome was born in 1912, the year Arizona became a state

BARTLETT, Tenn — In 1912, Arizona became a state, the Titanic sank, and the first blues song, "The Memphis Blues," was published. It was also the year Margaret Broome was born.

Margaret celebrated her 108th birthday Friday at the King's Daughters and Sons Home in Bartlett.

Residents and staff came together to throw her a party.

<STAFF MEMBER>: "How does it feel to be 108?”

"I'll tell you one thing. There are too many people around." Margaret answered.

<STAFF MEMBER>: "Too many people around."