ArtsMemphis announces recipients of grants to support local artists, musicians, and thespians

Seven local arts organizations are getting grants totaling more than $510,000 from ArtsMemphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven local arts organizations are getting grants totaling more than $510,000 from ArtsMemphis.

The 2022 Enhancement Grants are aimed at helping Mid-South groups “enhance their presence” in the area.

“Our cornerstone Operating Support grant, with which we have funded 45 local arts organizations this year, guarantees unrestricted support for our grantees to strengthen people and programming and foster growth,” said ArtsMemphis President & CEO Elizabeth Rouse. “This additional Enhancement Grant, open only to our Operating Support grantees, is for game-changing initiatives that reflect innovation and calculated risk taking.”

The Enhancement Grants were established in 2005 by the Plough Foundation. In past years, the grants have helped with the launch of Opera Memphis’ 30 Days of Opera and Indie Memphis’ Black Creators Forum.

2022 ArtsMemphis Enhancement Grant recipients and accompanying projects include:

Metal Museum — ArtsMemphis is contributing to the Metal Museum’s “Reigniting the Fire” capital and endowment campaign to support its expansion to Overton Park.

ArtsMemphis is contributing to the Metal Museum’s “Reigniting the Fire” capital and endowment campaign to support its expansion to Overton Park. Soulsville Foundation — ArtsMemphis is supporting the renovation of Stax Museum’s “Front Door” introductory experience in honor of its 20th anniversary next year, to include a flexible performance space, new shop experience, and more.

ArtsMemphis is supporting the renovation of Stax Museum’s “Front Door” introductory experience in honor of its 20th anniversary next year, to include a flexible performance space, new shop experience, and more. Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Company — ArtsMemphis is funding the expansion of its Afro-Latino programming as well as the expansion of its youth bilingual theatre program that has been successfully piloted this past year.

ArtsMemphis is funding the expansion of its Afro-Latino programming as well as the expansion of its youth bilingual theatre program that has been successfully piloted this past year. Memphis Youth Symphony Program — ArtsMemphis is supporting the launch of its new Wind Ensemble & Concert Band to expand after-school offerings and engage more band students.

ArtsMemphis is supporting the launch of its new Wind Ensemble & Concert Band to expand after-school offerings and engage more band students. Young Actors Guild — ArtsMemphis has funded Young Actors Guild’s renovation of its new Harriet Performing Arts Center in Orange Mound.

ArtsMemphis has funded Young Actors Guild’s renovation of its new Harriet Performing Arts Center in Orange Mound. Arrow Creative — ArtsMemphis is funding the renovations of Arrow’s Creative Lab + Coworking spaces.

ArtsMemphis is funding the renovations of Arrow’s Creative Lab + Coworking spaces. Tennessee Shakespeare Company — ArtsMemphis is contributing to its facility renovations to enhance the Tabor Stage as well as outdoor production capabilities.

Applications are now open for ArtsMemphis’ next Operating Support grant. Learn more at artsmemphis.org.