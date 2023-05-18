Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month continues with Art Exhibit

Thursday evening, the ‘Asian American in the South’ art exhibition is being held at the Memphis Museum of Science and History.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in Memphis, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is being celebrated the entire month of May.

All month there have been events celebrating the history and culture of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in the Mid-South and across the nation.

Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month kicked off with a happy hour at Good Fortune restaurant. Earlier this week, the group went to Brewster Elementary to read to pre-k and kindergarten students. They also threw the kids a pizza party before donating books to the classes.

The group also hosted a documentary screening of the movie “Nailed it,” which highlights the history of Vietnamese nail salon owners in the U.S.

Thursday evening, they prepare to welcome guests to the ‘Asian American in the South’ art exhibition. The exhibit will feature a wide range of Asian American artist like Erin Kim Siao, a digital artist who three years ago decided to turn her passion for art into a fulltime career. Other features artists with roots or connections to Memphis and the Mid-South include Tommy Kha, Anna Cai, Shameka Carter, LiLi Nacht, Yidan Zeng, Sharon Havelka, Vivian Havelka, and Neena Wang.

AAPI Heritage month coordinator Sunah Laybourn said people will see different pieces of Asian American art, including sculptures, portraits, videography, and digital art.

Prints, postcards, and AAPI Heritage Month Memphis shirts will be available for purchase along with specialty cocktails crafted by Inkwell. The first 100 guests will receive a free Phillip Ashley custom chocolate set in honor of the month.

The event will be held at the Museum of Science and History from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free when you RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/asian-american-in-the-south-art-exhibition-presented-by-google-tickets-617784860147?aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing&utm-campaign=social&utm-medium=discovery&utm-content=attendeeshare.