Bartlett doctor shares how to pick the right toy for your child this holiday season

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The right toys can provide your child with so many benefits, however, without the right precautions, toys can also be hazardous.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, children suffered more than 166,000 toy-related injuries in 2018. Of those, about one-third involved kids under 5.

One surefire way to avoid an accident is to check the box, just like you would at the grocery store.

"What you really want to keep in mind is the kid's age," Dr. Kimberly Brown with St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett said. "Making sure a toy is age-appropriate is the most important thing. If a child is under the age of 3 or 4, you really don't want to be picking things that have very small parts because a kid can accidentally inhale it or stick it in their nose, and that can be an ER visit."