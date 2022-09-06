Here are the best places to cool down in Memphis this summer

From splash pads to community centers, here's a one stop shop of places you can go to escape the heat.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While it may not be summer just yet, the temperatures outside are definitely heating up. Many families are looking for ways to stay cool as the temperatures rise.

The City of Memphis reminds residents that any public building or community center can be used as a cooling center during normal business hours.

Don't be afraid to get creative either! The kids love playing in the water hose or sprinkler right in the backyard. Or consider picking up an inexpensive plastic pool from a local store.

Even if you're in the water, heat can be dangerous. Remember to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, and re-apply sunscreen frequently.

Splash pads

Shelby Farms - Open 7 days a week from 9am to 6pm. Paid reservations are required every day except Tuesday, when one hour water play sessions are available.

Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Avenue

Children's Museum of Memphis, 2525 Central Avenue - Open 7 days a week from 10am to 5pm. Free admission for members, $20 for admission to the museum and splash park.

Peabody Park, 712 Tanglewood Street - Open Tuesday through Friday from 1pm to 6pm, and Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

David Carnes Park, Whitehaven Lane @ Auburn Road - Open Tuesday through Friday from 1pm to 6pm, and Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

Whitehaven, 4318 Graceland Drive - Open Tuesday through Friday from 1pm to 6pm, and Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

Bartlett, 7700 Flaherty Place - Open Monday through Thursday from 9am to 8pm, Friday from 9am to 7pm, Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and Sunday from 1pm to 5pm. Free for members, $5 for children that are Bartlett residents, $12 for children that are non-residents.

Collierville, 419 W.C. Johnson Park Drive - Open Monday through Saturday from 9am to 6pm, and Sunday from 1pm to 5pm. Residents must obtain a free pass with proof of residency at the Parks Administration Office. Non-residents must pay $10 per person at the Parks Administration Office.

Collierville, 163 East South Street - Open Monday through Saturday from 9am to 6pm, and Sunday from 1pm to 5pm. Free to residents and non-residents, no pass required.

Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place - Coming soon!

Community pools

All city pools are free to Memphis residents, but users must have a pool card to enter. These can be obtained at the pool before your first visit. Be sure to bring proof of residency and a photo ID.

Indoor Pools

Bickford Aquatic Center, 235 Henry Ave - Open Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm.

Hickory Hill Aquatic Center, 3910 Ridgeway Road - Open Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm and Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

Orange Mound Community Center, 2590 Park Avenue - Open Monday through Friday from 9am to 1pm, and from 2pm to 4pm.

Raymond Skinner Pool, 712 Tanglewood Street - Open Monday through Friday from 9am to 12pm and from 1pm to 4pm.

Outdoor pools

All city of Memphis outdoor pools are open from Tuesday to Friday from 1pm to 6pm and Saturday from 10am to 6pm.