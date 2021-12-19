Helping children cope with parents who may be absent after a divorce

Coping with divorce can be difficult for young children and teens.

Divorce is difficult, particularly for the children involved. Not all divorced parents get along and unfortunately, not all parents stick around. This means that some parents aren’t involved in their kids’ lives. Some children and teens struggle with the absence.

HELPING YOUNGER CHILDREN COPE WITH AN ABSENT PARENT

Some children might be sad, angry, irritable, or act out. Others might say that they don’t care about the uninvolved parent but show emotional signs of distress. Some kids might talk badly about their uninvolved parent. Or, others pretend that there isn’t anything wrong.

To help work through, parents should let them know that it isn’t their fault regardless of what the uninvolved parent has said. There isn’t anything that they could have done that would make a parent turn away from them. Empathize with your child. This means to reflect the emotions that they’re feeling. Don’t tell them not to feel a certain way. Accept and respect the different emotions that your young child might have. Make sure that you tell your child that you love them and are there for them.

Children can also write a letter to their uninvolved parent to let them know how they feel. This is a cathartic activity. This doesn’t necessarily mean that they must mail the letter. The child can write or draw how they’re feeling in a journal. They can save the letter, or they can tear it up and throw it away. Help them manage their stress by getting enough physical activity, taking deep breaths, or getting enough sleep. It also helps to find other adults in your family or close adult friends to whom your child can turn for support. Encourage them to talk about their feelings and ask any questions at any time.

HELPING TEENS COPE WITH AN ABSENT PARENT

When talking to teens about uninvolved parents, listening is important. Try to understand the teen’s feelings and point of view and reflect on their emotions. This helps teens will feel like you understand them.

It is also important to remember that this isn’t about the parent's feelings, which means this isn’t the time for parents to rant about the uninvolved party. It’s entirely about how your teen feels. Don’t say anything negative like “They were no good then, and they’re no good now.” Talking negatively about the uninvolved parent can hurt your teen’s feelings and cause friction between you.

If your teen wants to reach out to their uninvolved parent, make sure that they have realistic expectations of what might happen. The uninvolved parent might not respond. Or, they might react angrily. Your teen shouldn’t have any expectation of what the uninvolved parent might do.