New BlueCross Healthy Place opens at Foote Park

The new space features a large play area with accessible, poured-in-place surfacing, a fitness station, swing set, and freestanding play and climbing areas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s new space to enjoy the great outdoors in the South City neighborhood.

The BlueCross BlueShield Of Tennessee Foundation partnered with the Memphis Housing Authority (MHA) for a new BlueCross Healthy Place at Foote Park, near the former Foote Homes housing development. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and other community leaders were on hand for the ribbon cutting Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

MHA applied for funding in 2020, and the BlueCross foundation invested $750,000 – which includes money for a maintenance fund.

“This park will benefit our residents here at Foote Park at South City as well as the surrounding community. We really see this as a neighborhood jewel that the entire community will be able to enjoy and make use of and really contribute to their wellbeing,” said project manager Ellen Eubank.

“Foote Park at South City is undergoing a revitalization thanks to the Memphis Housing Authority and the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation,” said Mayor Strickland. “They have helped turn this underserved area into a place where residents can come together, and I look forward to seeing the new BlueCross Healthy Place become part of the fabric of this community.”

"We're proud to boast strong alliances with our community partners, such as the BlueCross Foundation, who have strengthened our efforts to better serve our residents," said Dexter Washington, CEO of MHA. "The resources that partners contribute, coupled with the affordable housing we provide, empower our people and communities."

Chelsea Johnson, director of the BlueCross Foundation, added, “We were excited about the opportunity to work with the Memphis Housing Authority to bring much-needed amenities to this re-emerging area of the city. We hope the new space will become a point of connection for local residents of all ages.”

This is the second BlueCross Healthy Place project to open in Memphis. The first at David Carnes Park opened in 2019.