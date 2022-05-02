If you like to read, you'll love Bookstock at the Central Library

Featuring loads of local authors, Bookstock is happening Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Calling all readers! Bookstock is happening this Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.

There will be 10 years of local authors celebrated – with 60 local author exhibits. There will also be music, a dance performance, food truck, balloon artist, a selfie station, and book giveaways.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

Featured authors include:

11 a.m. – Ali Manning, author of Can I Play With My Food?

1 p.m. – Richard Grant, author of The Deepest South of All

2 p.m. – Erica Martin, author of And We Rise