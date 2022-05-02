If you like to read, you'll love Bookstock at the Central Library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Calling all readers! Bookstock is happening this Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.
There will be 10 years of local authors celebrated – with 60 local author exhibits. There will also be music, a dance performance, food truck, balloon artist, a selfie station, and book giveaways.
The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the afternoon.
Featured authors include:
- 11 a.m. – Ali Manning, author of Can I Play With My Food?
- 1 p.m. – Richard Grant, author of The Deepest South of All
- 2 p.m. – Erica Martin, author of And We Rise
