x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

If you like to read, you'll love Bookstock at the Central Library

Featuring loads of local authors, Bookstock is happening Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.
Credit: City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Calling all readers! Bookstock is happening this Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.

There will be 10 years of local authors celebrated – with 60 local author exhibits. There will also be music, a dance performance, food truck, balloon artist, a selfie station, and book giveaways.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

Featured authors include:

  • 11 a.m. – Ali Manning, author of Can I Play With My Food?
  • 1 p.m. – Richard Grant, author of The Deepest South of All
  • 2 p.m. – Erica Martin, author of And We Rise

Learn more about the fun at Bookstock HERE.

RELATED: Here's a look at what passed and failed in the 2022 Tennessee lawmaking session

RELATED: East TN lawmaker suggests burning books during discussion of bill adding oversight to school libraries

RELATED: Proposed bill would increase TN legislature oversight of books in school libraries

More Videos

In Other News

Grizz Girl surprised with marriage proposal at Grizzlies playoff game