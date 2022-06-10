Three-time breast cancer survivor now helping others make their last wishes

Doctors say less than 1% of all breast cancer diagnoses can be found in men, and Vance Stacks, junior is a male breast cancer survivor who shared his testimony.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When it comes to breast cancer, the disease is more common in women, but men can also be at risk. The American Cancer Society estimates there will be more than 2,700 men diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

Doctors have said less than 1% of all breast cancer diagnoses can be found in men. Vance Stacks Jr. is a male breast cancer survivor who shared his testimony.

He's made it his business to encourage people to get screened, which can be life-saving.

"I asked the question, 'Why? Why me Lord?' He said why not you? And then he said to me, that that you going through is not for you. It's for the people that you're going to meet. It's for the people that you're going to help. For the people that you're going to give hope to.' I said, 'okay,'" Stacks said.

He was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2013 after a hospital visit, following a car accident. That is when his life made a drastic change.

"They saw just a little spot, and at that time, we didn't know what it was. But we did the biopsy on it, and it came back cancerous," Stacks said.

He underwent surgery, without having to go through chemotherapy or radiation. But, just six years later at a family reunion, Stacks said he noticed he felt a different kind of sick.

"It just felt like I hadn't been to sleep. I said to my family, 'I think my cancer's back. Surely when I got back to Memphis, it had returned. I was in stage 3, and I had to go 27 rounds of chemo," Stacks said.

After being cancer free for six months, Stacks learned he was in stage 3, again.

"I told God, "If you heal me this time, I promise you, I won't stop. I have not stopped since April 29, 2021," Stacks expressed.

He turned his pain into purpose by helping others battling the disease through his non-profit organization called, Pink Ain't Whatcha Think, which helps cover cremation costs for those who lose loved ones to cancer.

His organization also works to grant those who critically suffer from cancer with their last wishes.

"We offer ultimate wishes, and we find out from the family whatever wish that you want, we try our best to make sure it happens before that time comes," Stacks said.

He added that his organization also has an initiative called Blankets of Love, which collects blankets for cancer patients to keep them warm while they are in medical waiting rooms.