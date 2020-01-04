Brooks Museum’s Chalkfest 2020 goes virtual after being canceled

Grab the chalk, get creative, and you could win a prize!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Brooks Museum is encouraging you to get out the chalk and hit the pavement in front of your house and show your creative side.

The coronavirus pandemic has done a good job at canceling many of the events people were looking forward to, but it hasn't completely erased them.

After the Brooks Museum closed and canceled its annual Chalkfest event, organizers decided to take it virtual.

"We thought this would be a great way to get the community together even if weren't going to be able to be in the same space. We would be working towards a common goal to be creative," said Kathy Dumlao, Brooks Museum Director of Education and Interpretation.

You are encouraged to chalk up your sidewalks with your most imaginative designs. To participate in Chalkfest 2020, take a picture of the design and post it to Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #Chalkfest2020. Don't forget to tag the museum in the post!

"I hope it gets people feeling like, even though we are stuck in our homes, we're still able to come together as a community. And that art really is this amazing tool to change people's lives and to engage people and to stimulate creativity," Dumlao said.