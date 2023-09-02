Buy now, pay later programs are convenient until you owe more money than you expected. Here's how to pay it down

If you can't pay the minimums on all of your debt, check the balance transfer options, where you can transfer one credit card balance to another.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 is all about saving you money and with Valentine's Day around the corner, we know those buy now, pay later programs can be helpful.

They can also end up working against you if you do not have a strategic plan to pay them off. We spoke with a financial expert about how to get rid of the debt.

With the annual inflation rate in the U.S. at 6.5%, paying off debt and being able to afford the cost of living is even more challenging.

"The average American, believe it or not, has $5,500 plus in just credit card debt. Buy now, pay later - next to your mortgage and possibly student loans - it's the highest amount of debt that you have," Yrefy Managing Partner Mary Jo Terry said.

And while buy now pay later programs do provide more flexibility, research through the Bankrate showed 60% of consumers used the services in 2021 and of that number, in 2023, 46% are still making the payments.

The average debt owed by consumers who use programs like PayPal credit, After Pay, Affirm, and more owe on average, more than $800. If you are in this situation, Terry said, start with budgeting.

"It seems really simple - it's not. You really want to put down how much your credit debt is, how much your pay now later debt is and realistically not only look at the interest rate balance but look at the interest rate associated," Terry said.

That way you can see which debt has the highest interest rate, which is what you will want to pay off first while paying the minimums on your other debt. That is one way of getting ahead. Another method is the "snowball" method.

"Pay the minimums on my other cards or my other pay now, pay later, then I'm going to pay off the smallest balance of those loans," Terry stated. "When you pay off the smallest balance of those loans, let's say you're paying $100 a month and you're paying the minimum on the other, that $100 has to go to your next credit card, so it snowballs."

Terry added that if you cannot pay the minimums on all of your debt, check the balance transfer options where you can transfer one credit card to another, that way it will be 0% interest for the first number of months.

Another piece of advice is as you put your monthly budget together, Terry recommended setting money aside, as much and as often as you can for irregular expenses whether it is for car repairs, vet expenses, and more.