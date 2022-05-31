How you can celebrate Juneteenth at the Shop Black Festival

This year’s festival will be held at the Pipkin Building at 940 Early Maxwell Blvd. at Liberty Park at the old Mid-South fairgrounds.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shop Black Festival returns this year in-person, after being virtual in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The festival will be held June 19th, the same day as Juneteenth commemorations, celebrating the end of American slavery.

This year’s festival will be held at the Pipkin Building at 940 Early Maxwell Blvd. at Liberty Park at the old Mid-South fairgrounds. It runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers said the festival will feature 100 local Black businesses, 14 food trucks, 11 food vendors, and live entertainment. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Organizers said the 2020 virtual festival saw sales totaling $1 million, which helped keep businesses afloat during the pandemic.

For more information on Juneteenth Shop Black Festival, go to cdcofestivals.com.