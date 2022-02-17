164th Airlift Wing Vice Commander says representation matters

“People can’t aspire to be what they haven’t seen and what they don’t believe they can do," said Col. Brandon Evans.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we Celebrate Memphis, we celebrate Black History Month and the changemakers here in our region.

U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Evans broke barriers in the military and inspired those who come behind.

In the skies, it's limitless. It's a state of mind Evans hopes impacts others on the ground.

“From an early age, I just had a desire to fly, to become a pilot. It came from my father taking me to a commercial airport years ago,” said Col. Brandon Evans, 164th Airlift Wing Vice Commander.

Evans said being Vice Commander is an unexpected honor elevated by depiction.

“It was a group from the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals. Those were the first individuals that I was able to meet and interact with. It was very motivational for me as a young teen,” said Col. Evans.

He graduated from the Air Force Academy in college, served as an active duty pilot for nine years, and joined the Tennessee Air National Guard.

Evans said representation matters as 2% of U.S. Air Force pilots are Black.

“It’s something we recognize …There’s work to do. There’s a disparity between our representation in the Air Force, especially in the flying and pilot ranks,” said Col. Evans.

He hopes to change that.

Evans devoted time to ACE Academy, a STEM program exposing youth to aviation.

“People can’t aspire to be what they haven’t seen and what they don’t believe they can do. The more we have these conversations and engage with our community, the more we can inspire our youth especially here in the Shelby County area,” said Col. Evans.

Col. Brandon Evans is Vice Commander of the 164th Airlift Wing. He spoke with @ABC24Memphis about how representation matters. pic.twitter.com/X1GrDocZ8S — Brittani Moncrease (@BMoncreaseTV) February 17, 2022

His drive to inspire coincides with his desire to serve.

“There’s a verse that goes, ‘Whosoever among you will be great, let them serve.’ That’s how I think about command and leadership is that it is to serve,” said Col. Evans.

It's also an example for those who follow behind Col. Evans.

“Everyone across the force and across the military can see that hopefully, nothing is off the limits,” said Col. Evans. “I think about the progress we’ve made. It’s never lost on me that I serve as Vice Commander of a base that my grandfather and probably even my father could not have done…Everyone here is the future of our wing.”