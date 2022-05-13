How Baptist nurses are helping cancer patients embrace their beauty

In this support group, women learn how to take care of themselves from the inside out during and after cancer treatment.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Healthcare workers at Baptist Memorial Women's Hospital rolled out the red carpet for a special group of women.



A few of hours of glitz and glam is exactly what Marlo Williams needed.



“I love makeup,” said Williams. “Everyone who knows me knows I like to look pretty. I like to dress up."



This annual event, "Blossom Within", is a moment to feel good after a very tough year. Williams has stage one breast cancer.

“When the doctor told me that, I just lost my breath," said Williams.

It’s been a year full of highs and lows for the Williams family.

“I’m going through treatments,” said Williams. “Treatments are hard, but I'm confident that I'm going to make it.”



Williams isn't alone This event isn’t just about makeup, it’s about support.

“We started ‘Blossom Within’ in 2019,” said Jennifer Coleman with Baptist Women’s Health Center.

Coleman is a two-time cancer survivor and leads the support group. Every member is battling some form of cancer.

“it's just a way for women to meet other women going through the same thing,” said Coleman. “They also get build relationships because they understand what each other is going through.”

Together, they're learning how to take care of themselves from the inside out during and after cancer treatment.

“Your body changes so much during and after treatment,” said Coleman. “Anyone can tell you what it's going to be like, but unless you've lived it, you really don't know.”

As Williams continues her fight, this group, her faith and her family keep her going.

“They keep me so just encouraged and strong and confident,” said Williams. “The support group taught me that even though I'm going through cancer, I can still be beautiful. Even though I lost my hair, I could still be beautiful and feel confident in myself."