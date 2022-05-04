Meet this Memphis 2nd grader giving away Easter baskets to kids

Carl Grandberry V said he feels happy and emotional when he gives back to other people.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From Hot Wheels to JoJo Siwa toys, Carl Grandberry V is gathering what many boys and girls would like in their Easter baskets.

“They’re free!” he informed excitedly on Tuesday.

This is Carl’s fourth year holding the Easter basket giveaway with his mom, Shauna. It’s not just about the gifts. It’s about giving back.

“A lot of people, their moms can’t buy that right now,” said Carl.

The 7-year-old’s giving spirit started when he offered a homeless man his last dollar.

“I decided to give him some money, because God blessed you,” shared the Snowden Elementary student.

So he’s being a blessing to others to inspire the next person watching.

The young author of two books was inspired to help organize the giveaway when he noticed his friends didn’t have their own baskets.

“I gave him the type of one I kind of had and I made me a new one,” recalled Carl.

Last year, the Grandberrys gave away 250 baskets to families.

“I don’t want to give out 300, I want to double,” shared the second-grader.

Carl’s mom said the baskets are being given away through his non-profit Child’s Dream International, which helps kids with opportunities to play, learn and grow.

“For him to be just 7 years old and that’s something that he chose to do, I’m just so happy because a lot of kids don’t know to give,” Shauna Grandberry said.

The family also works to feed the homeless and provide gifts during the month of October and Christmas.

Carl shared his message to other kids.

“Don’t try to be like people, be a leader, not a follower. Don’t drop out of school, be smart.”

Carl and his mother will be giving out Easter baskets for free next Friday on Austin Peay Highway across from KFC.