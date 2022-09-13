How this Memphis artist is spreading a message of unity using his Mexican heritage

ABC24’s Brittani Moncrease introduces us to a Mid-South artist spreading a message of unity through culture.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We love to Celebrate Memphis. This month, we are honoring our Hispanic community.

Meet a local artist spreading a message of unity through culture.

Home is where the heart is, and no matter how far away, Jose Valverde carries home with him.

“I left Mexico when I was nine. I was sure why. My parents just brought me here,” said Valverde, Memphis artist.

Valverde left his birthplace behind and found solace in a new place.

“I was able to find who I was through my art. That helped me identify my roots,” said Valverde. “I found my style when I went to New Mexico... That was the first state that I came in. It reminded me of where I left home.”

With each painting, Valverde brings home to life.

“I was able to identify my upbringings in Mexico, so my style is very Mexican folklore, southwestern kind of style. There’s a lot of color, a lot of vibrations attached to it that really tell a lot of stories,” said Valverde.

Each story draws a different connection.

“It’s called Art from the Heart because it connects with a lot of people in different ways,” said Valverde. “We live in a very difficult city that has become very dangerous even. It’s not just because of the violence in the community. It’s just that we as a community don’t understand each other anymore.”

Valverde showcases his Mexican heritage at the center of his art.

“That’s my goal to have different kind of people not only the Latino community but all communities in Memphis to reach a sense of understanding through the art for union and togetherness,” said Valverde.

It is a hue that always hits home.