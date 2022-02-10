Memphians Celebrate Memphis by sharing their heroes

ABC24 is Celebrating Memphis by sharing the stories of our viewers' heroes. Here are some of them.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All Black History Month long, ABC24 wants to know who our viewers' heroes are. We'd love to hear about local heroes and why they're impactful to the community.

Here are some of the submissions we've received from our viewers:

LaTonya Brown

MarQuita Henderson wanted to let us know about her mother, LaTonya Brown, who is a hero to her.

Henderson said her mother was her best friend, and stood on principles of peace and remaining humble.

When her mother was sick with Sickle Cell disease, Henderson became her caregiver, feeding her and giving her medicine.

Brown, 30, died of Sickle Cell disease on February 10, 2010, when Henderson was just eight years old. She said that day became the worst day for her.

J.W. Bracy

Also submitted to us by MarQuita Henderson, she said her uncle, J.W. Bracy, is another hero to her.

Bracy was a minister at Union Grove Holiness church in Memphis, and Henderson said that while he was her uncle, he was more like a father figure to her.

Henderson said her uncle also stood by the principles of peace and humility, and called him "the motivation in my corner." She said every time she would have crying moments, Bracy would comfort her her and speak life into her.

Henderson also said he would always give back to people, and "taught me how a lady is supposed to be treated."