Celebrate Memphis: Whitehaven HS Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter brings the Tiger pride

More than 25 teachers at Whitehaven High are graduates of the school itself, and Dr. Vincent Hunter is the head of that family.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is no escaping it—many say when they walk through the hallways of Whitehaven High School, they can both see and feel that Tiger pride.

At Whitehaven High School it's "family first," and Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter is the head of that family.

“Listen, I’ve been part of the Whitehaven community since 1975—since I was a child,” Dr. Hunter said.

Having graduated from the school and also worked as a teacher and coach, Dr. Hunter has a love for the school like no other.

“I wanted to make a difference," he said. "I saw so many children who look like me, so many children who grew up in a single parent home. I grew up in a single parent home. My father died when I was three, but I also grew up in a family in a home where education was paramount.”

This value is something he aims to pass on to his students.

“Our children understand the mediocrity is the enemy," he said. "You can’t be average and be a child of color.”

Over the past 11 years, Whitehaven students have received about $1.2 billion in scholarships—10% athletic and 90% academic. More than 25 teachers are Whitehaven alum.

“When it becomes full circle, your community thrives," Dr. Hunter said. "I think everything starts with culture…When a family and a community know you actually care for them and their well-being, they’ll give you their all.”

For him, his influence came from the school’s Family Service Specialist Stanley Collins. When Dr. Hunter was a student at Whitehaven High School, Collins was his teacher and coach.

“The first man that ever told me he loved me in teaching, and I tell our kids every day, I love you,” Dr. Hunter said.

Collins sees Dr. Hunter’s love each day.

“There’s a love in him that’s given back to him from the kids," Collins said. "I like to think that he learned a lot of that from me because I tried to give him that when he was here."

That love continues to pass down to current students.

“He is a great principal— he makes sure everyone is treated like family and that we have that connection," 11th grade student Nathan Transou said. "We all care for each other, and it just shows the Tiger pride, the Tiger spirit and the Tiger way.”

Dr. Hunter, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, said he is in no rush to do anything different. He said he's at "home."