Celebrate Memphis : Dipsticle Italian gelato shop

The ice-cream shop is located in Cordova and offers guests over 30 different flavors of dipsticles, and numerous toppings.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All July we are celebrating small businesses in Memphis.

Katrina and Tamer Younis are owners of Dipsticle, an Italian Gelato shop in Cordova.

The dipsticles are made in house with all-natural and fresh ingredients. They have been in business since 2017. They offer other desserts, as well as, vegan, sugar-free, and gluten free options.

There about 30 flavors in the showcase and they rotate by season. Once you choose your flavor from the showcase, you have the option of dipping it into 4 different kinds of European chocolates, and then dip it again in 12 different topping options, which also rotate each season.

If you're interested in stopping by, Dipsticle is located at 694 N Germantown Pkwy, Suite 60, Cordova, TN 38018.