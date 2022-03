The indoor presentation gets underway at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Elmwood Cemetery.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An indoor event on Sunday at Memphis' Elmwood Cemetery will highlight the lives and accomplishments of some of the women buried there.

According to a Facebook post, they include suffragists, doctors, nurses, blues singers, civil rights leaders and others.

The presentation is $20 per person and begins at 2 p.m. Masks will be requested.