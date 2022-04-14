Faith Temple Ministries hosts "We're Better Together" food drive

“When you have unity, you have strength. When you have unity, you have order. When you have unity, you have love. We’re better together,” said Christal May.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We have a lot of great things to brag about in the Mid-South. One of those bragging rights is our commitment to volunteering.

As we Celebrate Memphis, we also honor a church that makes no hesitation in showing kindness to others.

At Faith Temple Ministries, the motto is “We’re Better Together.”

At the heart of Memphis is its people.

Despite any hardships or challenges, this Whitehaven community always shows up for one another.

It does not take much to fill Christal May’s heart. She is an evangelist at Faith Temple Ministries and a woman of service.

“People are my life. I’m a people person. It’s like a drug, but it’s in a good way. It’s a fix that shines and illuminates for others. It’s reciprocal and it comes back to me,” said May.

That help came while May was facing plenty, including divorces. She found strength from her community.

“I was in a place and someone encouraged me to keep going. Life doesn’t stop. It was a period and not a comma. You can keep moving on,” said May.

After someone poured into her, May began pouring into others. She volunteered at her church’s food drive Thursday.

“People are hurting, hurting hungry, not being able to afford because of prices and things going on in the word but also hungry for encouragement,” said May.

The church is also giving free COVID vaccinations.

Paster Ivory Jackson said outreach is what the Whitehaven community is all about.

“We’re finding out that a lot of the church work and work of the ministry is outside the four walls of the church. It’s actually out in the community,” said Jackson, Faith Temple Ministries Pastor. “A lot of people are hungry. A lot of people need food or are on fixed incomes. We just wanted our church to be a part of the solution.”

“When you have unity, you have strength. When you have unity, you have order. When you have unity, you have love. We’re better together,” said May.

Faith Temple Ministries hosts a food drive every other month. The next one will be in June.